More Harry Potter movies on the way?

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Katie Leung (Cho Chang), among others, starred in the eight-film franchise, which lasted for 10 years from 2001 to 2011.

After the seventh and final book was released, author J.K. Rowling collaborated with John Tiffany and Jack Thorne to create the stage version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It has since been turned into a four-part play performed on stages around the world. But will it ever be taken from the film to the screen? Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director Chris Columbus sure does hope so.

“A version of Cursed Child with Dan, Rupert and Emma at the right age, it’s cinematic bliss,” the famed director told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021. “If you’re a film nerd or cinephile, it’s kind of like what J.J. [Abrams] did with Star Wars. Star Wars really started to be great again when J.J. made the film and we had all the original cast back. There’s no question if you’re a Star Wars fan, you were moved just seeing them on screen, seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again — and Chewy. It was very moving. I think that would be the same situation for Harry Potter fans. To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films.”

Prior to the director’s comments, a few of the original cast members spoke out about reprising their roles if the opportunity ever presented himself. Daniel, for one, revealed that he would rather take on a different iconic role than the one he originated with all those years ago.

“I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin,” the actor revealed on an August 2021 episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great.’”

He continued, “And also, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people [Gary Oldman (Sirius) and David Thewlis (Lupin)] and they’re like some of my favorite memories. I thought those guys were really cool.”

Scroll through our gallery for what we know about a possible Harry Potter and the Cursed Child so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.