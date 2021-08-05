The final Harry Potter film premiered in July 2011, but fans are still wondering if the cast would ever return to Hogwarts for a possible reboot of the franchise.

The first installment hit movie theaters in 2001 and starred Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Katie Leung (Cho Chang) and more in the eight-movie series.

While rumors have been swirling that there’s a possible television show in the works, so far, no Harry Potter remake has been announced thus far. That being said, it hasn’t stopped some cast members from spilling the tea on whether or not they would ever reprise the iconic characters they brought to life on screen.

In August 2021, Daniel, for one, revealed which new roles he’d like to take on if the chance ever presented itself.

“I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin,” the actor said on an episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great.'”

The Now You See Me 2 star added, “And also, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people, and they’re like some of my favorite memories. I thought those guys were really cool.” Daniel was referring to Gary Oldman (who played Sirius) and David Thewlis (who played Lupin).

Previously, Harry Potter himself gushed over working alongside the veteran stars. “They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around,” Daniel told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021 of his former costars.

While Daniel has big dreams of possibility taking on different HP roles in the future, Tom just wants to play Draco again!

“If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want!” the A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting told People in June 2021. “Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted.”

These two former Harry Potter stars aren’t the only ones who’ve spoken about bringing back the franchise. Scroll through our gallery to read the cast’s quotes.

