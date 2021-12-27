He may not be Draco Malfoy anymore, but Harry Potter star Tom Felton is still making headlines for his love life.

In December 2021, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli claimed that the British actor had slid into her DMs! The Dancing With the Stars alum spilled the tea during an episode of E!’s Down in the DMs.

“I’m really sorry I’m going to expose you, but I think you’re probably a really nice person,” Olivia shared. She went on to say that Tom apparently wrote: “Hello mate. Dig your work,” alongside a snake emoji, which is a reference to his character’s Hogwarts house, Slytherin.

“I haven’t seen the Harry Potter movies, so I didn’t get the joke,” the beauty influencer explained. “I didn’t respond and now I just exposed that I’ve seen it and I didn’t respond so that’s also rude of me. … I just need to watch more movies.”

While things may not have gone his way with Olivia, the actor was romantically linked to Jade Olivia Gordon for seven years, from 2008 to 2016, after they met on the Harry Potter set. Jade worked as a stunt assistant on the films.

“My best friend is my girlfriend Jade,” Tom revealed to U.K.’s Express in January 2015. “Having someone who truly understands you, where you don’t have to sugar-coat things and where most conversations can be held with just a look, is rare.”

Harry Potter fans know that Jade had a cameo in the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. She starred as Draco’s wife in the movie’s final scene and epilogue.

“The producers came to me about six months ago, and I said, ‘OK, I’ll ask her.’ She was at first reluctant, but I pulled her arm and twisted it,” he told MTV News in June 2010. “She was filming with me for three days at King’s Cross [railway station in the U.K.]; we were very excited.”

Tom added, “She plays my wife, Astoria Malfoy; we have a kid together. It was all very rush, rush. So yeah, we were married for three days. It was fun. It gave me a chance to see what she’s going to look like in 19 years. And if that’s what she looks like, I’m doing pretty well for myself.”

Over the years, the A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting has been linked to a few other stars. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Tom’s love life.

