If Hero Fiennes-Tiffin is going to do anything, it’s star in a rom-com. The actor, best known for his role as Hardin Scott in the After movies, is set to star in the upcoming Prime Video movie Picture This, alongside Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley!

When Does Hero Fiennes-Tiffin’s ‘Picture This’ Movie Come Out?

Picture This does not have a release date as of yet.

The rom-com is based on the Australian movie titled Five Blind Dates, which was originally written by Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park.

Per Deadline, The official synopsis reads: “Single and without a man on the horizon, Pia (Simone) runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay. As her sister Sonal prepares to get married and her mother Laxmi urges the resolutely independent Pia to partner up, a spiritual guru at Sonal’s engagement party predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on. As her family intervene, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates, Pia begins a hilarious but heartfelt quest for real love.”

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Picture This’?

Alongside Hero and Ashley, Luke Fetherston will star as Jay, Anoushka Chadha will play Sonal and Laxmi as Sindhu Vee. Further cast includes Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray and Kulvinder Ghir.

Hero is far from new to romance films, which is why he originally set out to avoid the genre following the wrap of After Ever Happy. “I think I made it quite clear to my team that it was not what I was trying to do,” he told J-14 in 2022.

However, in June 2022, Hero starred in First Love, a Voltage Films movie that told the romantic tale depicting a couple just starting their relationship in high school juxtaposed to high school sweethearts 20 years down the line. “And then they sent me a romance script, and I obviously read it and was like, ‘OK, I see why you sent this because this is really, really good.’”

“I think I’ve watched it [First Love] myself about four or five times, with friends and actors and my sister, and I find myself constantly side-eyeing them for their reactions,” Hero told J-14. “I was definitely reluctant to do another romance off the bat,” he added. “But I’m so glad I did.”

He starred in Viola Davis‘ The Woman King in September 2022 and is set to star in horror comedy The Loneliest Boy in the World, The Climb, Come As You Are, The Man in The Box and After Everything.

