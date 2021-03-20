The After movie cast is officially saying goodbye to the world brought to life by author Anna Todd with the fourth sequel After Ever Happy.

In April 2019, the first movie in the fan-favorite franchise — based on the series of books inspired by a Harry Styles fan-fiction — premiered, and viewers were immediately drawn into Tessa Young and Hardin Scott’s tumultuous romance. More than a year later, the saga continued when the movie’s sequel, After We Collided, was released in October 2020.

A month prior to the second film’s premiere, After stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin announced in September 2020 that they had officially started production on the third and fourth movies, which would be filmed back-to-back. The actors, along with their costars, jetted off to set in Bulgaria. In an Instagram statement from the production team, it was revealed that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they decided “to shoot in Eastern Europe because the COVID numbers are far lower than where we shot movies 1 & 2 and this safeguards our cast.”

After months of social media snapshots of the cast wearing masks and filming the final two installments — After We Fell and After Ever Happy — Josephine and Hero said goodbye to Tessa and Hardin in December 2020 when filming wrapped. “Thank you guys so much. It’s thanks to you that we were able to do this, so we hope you love the movie. It’s been an absolute pleasure,” Hero told fans in an Instagram video at the time.

Josephine, for her part, reflected on the end of the After series during a March 2021 interview with TooFab. “It was really bittersweet because obviously, it was sad finishing it,” the actress said. “It doesn’t really feel like it’s over of it yet. I haven’t accepted it. I think that’s because the film just hasn’t come out, but yeah bittersweet.”

The Australia native also praised the fictional world created by author Anna, noting that her novels were the reason for the movies’ success. “She’s the one who wrote these books and really drove this huge amount of attention to them,” Josephine gushed. “There’s probably a lot of different things, but the story pulls you in because it’s just a rollercoaster and you don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

When it comes to concluding Tessa and Hardin’s love story, fans really don’t know what’s going to happen next. Will the pair stay together or finally break up? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know so far about the final After movie, After Ever Happy!

