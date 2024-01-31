If you’re a fan of World War II movies or will support anything Hero Fiennes is in, then you must add Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare to your watchlist! Keep reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming movie.

When does ‘Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Release in Theaters?

The historical film is set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024, so make sure you mark your calendars.

Who Stars In ‘Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’?

The cast for Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is stacked with A-list stars you’ll definitely recognize — with the After star set to take on one of the front men in the action film.However, details on Hero’s character have yet to be released.

Henry Cavil, a.k.a. Superman, will be joining Hero as he takes on Gus March-Phillips — a rebellious soldier who is recruited to join the Special Operations Executive to lead dangerous missions.

Joining Henry in leading the World War II film is Eiza Gonzalez, who you might recognize from films like Baby Driver and I Care a Lot. Supporting cast includes Alex Pettyfer, Alan Ritchson, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes.

“It’s rare to come across a team so driven, dedicated and committed to the storytelling,” Henry recalled in an Instagram post on April 24, 2023, of the film. “That drive and dedication is only intensified by having a leader such as [director] Guy Ritchie. His ability to weave story and create character might be second to none, and he wields it like it were magic.”

He continued, “Those ingredients – skill, drive, and exceptional talent at the top, are only three of the ingredients needed for an experience that will last forever in memory. The fourth is happiness. Guy creates happiness on his set, it’s a joyful place to be, full of laughter and japes and jests. The crew and cast’s approach and personality is key in this. Everyone, without fail, was able to enjoy themselves while also working hard and being exceptional.”

What is ‘Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ About?

The film’s longline, per IMDB, states, “The British military recruits a small group of highly-skilled soldiers to strike against Nazi forces behind enemy lines during World War II.”

Not only is the action-comedy movie inspired by true events, but is based upon the novel, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops by Damien Lewis.

