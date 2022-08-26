Hero Fiennes Tiffin is a certified heartthrob. The Netflix actor has starred in the book-series-turned film franchise After as intense and brooding bad boy Hardin Scott for years! But, is Hero dating anyone IRL? Keep reading to uncover Hero’s relationship history.

Who has Hero Fiennes Tiffin Dated?

The 23-year-old told Elle Magazine in 2019 that not only does he not have a girlfriend, but he has also never been in a relationship. “Interestingly enough, I’ve never had, like, a proper relationship. I haven’t had a girl I would call my girlfriend.”

In the years since Hero told Elle he had never been in a “proper relationship,” it hasn’t been confirmed that he has dated anyone in real life.

After J-14 asked Hero if he drew from his own romantic experiences while filming romantic movies like First Love and After, he revealed he doesn’t “love too much to delve into my own personal life when it comes to that stuff.” He added. “But I feel like you always draw things from your own experience. If you haven’t experienced that, you draw from your friends and family and people close to you and how they have.”

Hero continued, “I just feel like the main aspect of first love, that I can identify, is that feeling when you’re coming of age and you have your crush at school and then maybe it works. Maybe it doesn’t,” he explained. “Everything just feels like the end of the world and the biggest deal. I think it’s the age and just emotionally, everything is just so dramatic.”

Are After stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford dating?

After co-stars Hero and Josephine Langford play the intense couple that is Hardin and Tessa in Anna Todd’s book series-turned-film series, and although they have some seriously good on-screen chemistry, they are not in a relationship.

“It’s a bit of a dilemma, being an actor. I know that,” Josephine told Cosmopolitan in April 2021 of her private life. “But otherwise, I’m a relatively private person. I feel like when you get into this industry, it’s so important to have your boundaries. That’s just something I’m trying to do at the moment. Maintain boundaries.”

During the same interview, the actress noted that fans will “ship anything,” noting one specific example. “A lot of my friends are getting DMs [from fans], and one of them got a message like, ‘Do you know Jo?’ And he very jokingly said that we were engaged, because he thought it would be hilarious,” she recalled at the time. “And then, everyone started to think that we were.”

That being said, the pair are definitely just good friends!

