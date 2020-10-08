It’s happening — After We Fell is officially in the works.

Production has officially begun on the third After film, based on the book series by Anna Todd. The movie’s stars, Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin — who play Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, respectively — announced they started filming the Harry Styles-inspired flick on September 8, but now, so much more information about the highly-anticipated film has been released!

Some brand-new cast members have joined the new film, according to a post on the film’s official Instagram page from October 7. The statement explained that because of COVID-19, they decided to film in Eastern Europe where the number of cases “are far lower than where we shot movies 1 & 2 and this safeguards our cast.”

“We are also shooting the films back to back, which means some of the original cast were not available to return for various reasons,” the announcement read.

The first After film hit theaters in April 2019 and quickly became a fan-favorite after viewers were introduced to Tessa and Hardin’s tumultuous love story. Now, fans around the world are waiting for the sequel After We Collided to officially hit theaters on October 23, 2020. But, while they wait, the cast teased the continuation of Hardin and Tessa’s relationship as they get to work on the third film. From the sound of it, After We Fell is going to tug on the heartstrings and just might be the end of the couple’s love story

What exactly can fans expect from After We Fell? Well, J-14 broke it all down! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about After We Fell.

