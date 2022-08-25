There’s more to come from #Hessa! Hero Fiennes Tiffin announced that the fourth After movie — titled After Ever Happy — won’t actually be his and Josephine Langford‘s final film as Hardin and Tessa.

“I’m so excited to finally share some massive news with you all,” the actor announced in an August 2022 video shared on the After movies social media accounts. “We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie. I can’t tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called After Everything and I cannot wait for you all to see it.”

Initially, fans thought that After Ever Happy would be the actors’ last foray into the After world. However, it seems they’re gearing up for one more ride.

Other than one more After movie with the original stars, the franchise’s universe is expanding through prequels and sequels that are set to follow Hardin and Tessa’s kids — Emery and Auden — along with their cousin, Addy. It’s unclear for now if Hero or Josephine would reprise their roles in any of those films.

Hero, for his part, reflected on the “ridiculous” evolution he’s been able to have throughout his career because of playing Hardin.

“I’ve never done any training. I’ve always been so lucky to have learned through firsthand experience on set and sometimes I work with people who are trained and I feel like I’m punching above my weight a little bit. I feel like there are things they don’t know that I know,” the actor admitted to J-14 in June 2022, when promoting his First Love movie. “The amount of barriers that were knocked down after doing After, just with my own confidence in my ability. Ultimately, I feel like you can play sports and score goals and you have numbers to tell you how good [you are]. But with acting you, it’s not like that. You don’t have a specific numerical validation of your ability. So, I think it’s been really important for me to do the After movies, feel the weight on your shoulders of being the lead in a film and then, you know, go on to work with other great actors. … I’m quite literally showing you that I can’t put into words how much it’s done for me because you know, it’s done so much.”

Scroll through our gallery for details on After Everything, including release date, cast and more.

