Moving forward! Katherine Langford finished her stint as Hannah Baker on 13 Reasons Why after its second season and immediately started nabbing roles in the entertainment industry. From award-winning movies to another TV role and more, the actress has made a major name for herself.

The Australia native was Netflix’s breakout star when 13RW — based on a novel of the same name by Jay Asher — premiered in May 2017. After starring in both season 1 and season 2, she made her departure from the series, which went on for four seasons in total.

“‘Hannah … I love you … and I let you go.’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you as my journey on @13reasonswhy has officially come to an END!” Katherine shared via Instagram in May 2018. “As most of you know, this was my first-ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2 … There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Before getting cast in the Netflix original, Katherine almost quit acting. She told Glamour in July 2020 that the role “was a huge turning point” in her life. “I nearly quit. I think I nearly wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t kept going,” she recalled at the time. “I’m very grateful and thankful that it all worked out and young Katherine kept doing her thing.”

Aside from being an actress with tons of projects in the works, the brunette beauty was also named a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson in June 2020, noting that the brand is “all about learning how to love yourself, how to be bold, how to be confident” in a statement.

“People my age should not be afraid to be themselves, because that’s what makes us beautiful,” Katherine added. “When you know you are worth it, you live your life to the fullest. Having always valued empowerment, I can say that I am very grateful to be part of such an inspiring group of women spokespersons.”

It’s safe to say, she’s killing it. Along with her upcoming movies, Katherine also starred in another Netflix series titled Cursed, which premiered in July 2020, and fans are hoping it will get a second season. It’s unclear exactly what the future holds for the show, but the Netflix star herself has a lot on the horizon. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all Katherine’s upcoming projects.

