Dylan Minnette says he chose to take a break from acting following his time on 13 Reasons Why.

“I was fortunate to find success in it,” Dylan said of his acting career on The Zac Sang Show on May 23. “I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job.”

The 26-year-old actor played Clay Jensen on the Netflix series for three seasons, which aired from 2017 to 2020. From there, he nabbed a role in the 2022 film Scream and limited series The Dropout, but has otherwise focused on his music career.

“I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we’ve always had as a group to take all the way as far as we can,” he said of his band. “I feel like I’m in a position now where I can do that for a while and get this the furthest it can be and the only way that’s going to happen is if I put my 100 percent time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously.”

“I’m following what feels natural and inspiring at the time,” he continued, admitting that he knows he’s “incredibly privileged and lucky to be in a position where it’s like, ‘This is starting to feel like a job, so I’m gonna do this now, and this’ll be my job.'”

ICYMI, Dylan formed indie rock band Wallows with members Cole Preston and Braeden Lemasters in 2017, and most recently dropped their album Model on May 24, 2024.

While explaining his break from Hollywood, the Wallows singer also revealed that he plans to start acting again sometime soon as he feels like he’s ready “starting to feel like I have something to give artistically and creatively in other fields than just music right now.”

He added, “At some point, when we’ve fulfilled our Wallows duties and we’re ready to take a break as a band or just take a second, that’s when I will feel like I’ll have the perfect inspiration to do something.”

