Dylan Minnette is moving on! The Wallows singer just hard launched his relationship with his new girlfriend, Isabella Elei, months after his breakup with The Regrettes singer, Lydia Knight. Keep reading for everything we know, details on Isabela and more.

When Did Dylan Minnette and Lydia Knight Break Up?

The former flames were in a relationship for nearly four years before calling it quits in December 2022. After breakup rumors started swirling around the internet around the time, Lydia broke the news on her Instagram Stories.

“I’ve seen a lot of speculation and I’d rather just clarify: Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship,” she wrote. “We love and care about each other very much and that won’t change as we enter a new phase of our lives. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The ex-couple first started dating around October 2018, and often shared insight on their relationship via social media. The pair posed on multiple red carpets, collaborated musically and quarantined together. They often posted photos of one another celebrating their birthdays, Valentine’s days and anniversaries.

“Happy birthday to this one,” Dylan shared on Instagram on Lydia’s birthday in October 2019. “This one, AKA lydia night, inspires me to no end, daily. every single day, she teaches me something new about what it means to be a good human, because there’s no one better at it than her. she is the kindest, most loving, caring, funniest, coolest, most talented, most badass and f–king strongest person i’ve ever known, and there’s not a second that goes by that i don’t think of her or how thankful i am to be able to be by her side and learn from her examples.”

Are Dylan Minnette and Isabella Elei Dating?

Dylan and Isabella were first seen together while at Coachella in April 2023. The two were spotted holding hands, sparking dating rumors, which the pair did not originally speak publicly about until recently.

However, the Netflix star seemingly hard launched their relationship on Instagram by posting multiple romantic snaps with Isabella, including one kissing photo.

Who Is Isabella Elei?

Isabella, 21, is a Canadian model based in Los Angeles. She has multiple friends in the music and influencer biz, including Diplo and Simi and Haze Khadra, who often comment under her social media posts.

Not much is known about the model, but one of her most prominent modeling work has been the cover for Purple Fashion Magazine.

