Does Dylan Minnette already have a new lady in his life following his split with Lydia Knight? The Wallows singer was spotted with someone new during Coachella in April 2023. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Dylan Minnette Single?

It looks like Dylan may have already moved on from his 2022 breakup with Lydia after he was spotted holding hands with model Isabella Elei on April 16 at Coachella. However, he has yet to confirm or deny dating rumors.

When Did Dylan Minnette and Lydia Knight Break Up?

Dylan and Lydia, who is the lead singer of the band The Regrettes, were in a relationship for nearly four years before calling it quits in December 2022. After breakup rumors started swirling around the internet after Dylan deleted his Instagram feed on December 6, 2022, Lydia broke the news on her Instagram Stories the next day, confirming their split.

“I’ve seen a lot of speculation and I’d rather just clarify: Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship,” she wrote. “We love and care about each other very much and that won’t change as we enter a new phase of our lives. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The ex-couple first started dating around October 2018, after they were spotted smooching at the Halloween-themed Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They finally confirmed their relationship in 2019, after sharing photos of one another via social media. The two were known to showcase their love for each other on Instagram, often writing heartfelt captions dedicated to their relationship.

“Happy birthday to this one,” Dylan shared on Instagram on Lydia’s birthday in October 2019. “This one, AKA lydia night, inspires me to no end, daily. every single day, she teaches me something new about what it means to be a good human, because there’s no one better at it than her. she is the kindest, most loving, caring, funniest, coolest, most talented, most badass and f–king strongest person i’ve ever known, and there’s not a second that goes by that i don’t think of her or how thankful i am to be able to be by her side and learn from her examples.”

He continued, “I’ve never been more proud or confident as a result. the world would be much better off if we all took some more cues from her. anyway, yeah, i love ya lyd. everything i do goes back to you. happy birthday (p.s. – sorry to embarrass u but this will happen every birthday in some capacity so)”

