Dylan Minnette and Lydia Knight are the indie couple of your dreams. Dylan, known for his role on 13 Reasons Why and being lead singer of the Wallows, has been dating Lydia, lead singer of The Regrettes, since 2018. But are the two indie artists still together? Keep reading to uncover their relationship status.

Are Dylan Minnette and Lydia Knight Still Together?

Short answer: yes. The pair stirred up breakup rumors in summer 2022 after their usual lovey-dovey Instagram feeds were lacking for a few months. However, they set the record straight on September 3, 2022, after they both posted photos of one another on Instagram, kickstarting their romantic posts up once again.

On October 13, Dylan dedicated an IG post to his girlfriend for her birthday. “Happy birthday lyd,” he wrote as his caption. “Thank you for consistently teaching me something new and showing me how to be a better and stronger person every single day. words can’t accurately express how endlessly inspired i am by you and the amount of gratitude and love i have for you. i hope you feel all the love and joy that you deserve today.”

When Did Dylan Minnette and Lydia Knight Start Dating?

Dylan and Lydia first sparked dating rumors in October of 2018, after they were spotted smooching at the Halloween-themed Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Romance rumors were confirmed after the two posted one another on Instagram in December 2019.

The pair have since made their red carpet debut, collaborated musically and quarantined together! They often post photos of one another celebrating one another’s birthdays, Valentine’s days and anniversaries.

“Happy birthday to this one,” Dylan shared on Instagram on Lydia’s birthday in October 2019. “This one, AKA lydia night, inspires me to no end, daily. every single day, she teaches me something new about what it means to be a good human, because there’s no one better at it than her. she is the kindest, most loving, caring, funniest, coolest, most talented, most badass and f–king strongest person i’ve ever known, and there’s not a second that goes by that i don’t think of her or how thankful i am to be able to be by her side and learn from her examples.”

He conrtinued, “I’ve never been more proud or confident as a result. the world would be much better off if we all took some more cues from her. anyway, yeah, i love ya lyd. everything i do goes back to you. happy birthday (p.s. – sorry to embarrass u but this will happen every birthday in some capacity so)” Too cute!!

