Warning: Spoilers ahead. Ever since Netflix premiered the first season of 13 Reasons Why back in March 2017, fans have been obsessed with the teen drama series. Well, now it’s almost time for the show to come to its bittersweet end, and we can’t wait to see what the fourth and final seasons has in store for fans. Yep, that’s right, get ready to see Clay Jensen, Zack Dempsey, Jessica Davis, Tony Padilla, Justin Foley and the rest of the gang on your TV screens one last time, and based on the major cliffhanger from Season 3, it sounds like some pretty intense episodes are in store.

As fans know, the streaming service released the series’ third season in August 2019, which followed the mystery behind who killed Bryce Walker. Now that the killer has been unmasked, some fans are wondering what this final season might be about. In typical 13 Reasons Why fashion, the Season 3 finale left some major questions unanswered. So, it’s safe to assume that the fourth season will focus on the truth about who killed Bryce and — spoiler alert — Montgomery De La Cruz, but with a show like this, you never know what kind of mystery is lurking around the corner.

Naturally, fans have a bunch of questions about 13 Reasons Why Season 4, like when will it hit Netflix? Is there a trailer? Will the entire cast be returning? No worries, guys, because J-14 is here to break it all down once and for all. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know so far about 13 Reasons Why Season 4.

