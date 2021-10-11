Making his big break! Brandon Flynn became a household name among the younger generation after starring as Justin Foley in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

After four seasons on the show, which came to an end in June 2020, the actor told Who What Wear that he was “ready to not do young-adult anymore.” He’s since nabbed more adult roles!

“The show is really special. It’s been special to me. We talked a lot internally about making this season specifically for the fans of the show,” Brandon told the website in July 2020. “I think sometimes we take it for granted. Especially when we see controversial attention brought to the show, it’s hard to separate sometimes, for me, that there is still a s–t ton of people who love this show, who are really open to the messages we put into the show, and who are really responsive to them. I think our show does a lot of good for people, especially young people. It’s been really profound to be a part of that.”

Before playing Justin, the Florida native had a few guest-starring roles. But playing the 13 Reasons Why character changed his life.

“When I started 13 [Reasons Why] I had no idea what this job looked like,” he explained to WWD in July 2020. “It’s such an interesting thing when you start working and the work involves your passion or your craft. Something that I’ve spent so much time garnering and flexing but never being paid for, or never turning into a career. Now that the show has ended, I have a little more time to think about like, ‘Oh s–t, Brandon still has a career that needs to be tracked and looked at and examined, how do we keep going?’”

Going forward with his career, the True Detective alum enjoys being able to “regroup and rethink.”

“I’m so lucky to be in this position. To think four years ago, I thought I would continue to wait tables and maybe do some off-Broadway work. I’m in a home in L.A. I have the dogs, and I have the ability to just sit and read scripts that come and read books that I want to and just take the year to think,” he told the publication. “I’m not Justin anymore. I’m not involved in the industry right now in terms of prepping for a role. I’m just Brandon.”

