Congratulations are in order for 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Larracuente! On November 27, 2019, the 25-year-old took the next step in his relationship and proposed to actress Jazmin Garcia.

Both stars took to their respective Instagram accounts and posted the exciting news, showing off their love to fans and followers. The couple shared adorable selfies from their engagement day and a few days later posted professional photos along with heartfelt letters to each other. Can someone say true love?!

“You are now my fiancé,” Brandon captioned his Instagram post on Friday, November 29. “So much has changed in our lives but the one thing that has always remained constant, is our love. In fact, it’s grown stronger with every obstacle we’ve faced…Everyday, you challenge me to be a better partner, son, brother, friend, and overall human being. You are the brightest part of my day. You are my best friend. You are the love of my life. You are my soul mate. You are my better half. And I would not be the man I am today without your influence. As we embark on this new journey towards marriage, I promise to always protect you, to always love you, to always cherish you, to always put your needs before mine, to never go to bed upset, and to always tell you ‘I love you’.”

Jazmin also took to Instagram and posted a collection of different photos.

“Almost a decade of knowing one another,” she wrote. “It’s always been you. It will always be you. I will always choose you. Yes today and yes everyday.”

As fans know, the couple has been together for four years and are always posting the sweetest, PDA-filled pictures to social media. Although neither one has shared any details about their upcoming wedding just yet, there’s no doubt that it’s going to be oh-so-romantic!

