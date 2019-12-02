Congratulations are in order for 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Larracuente! On November 27, 2019, the 25-year-old took the next step in his relationship and proposed to actress Jazmin Garcia.
Both stars took to their respective Instagram accounts and posted the exciting news, showing off their love to fans and followers. The couple shared adorable selfies from their engagement day and a few days later posted professional photos along with heartfelt letters to each other. Can someone say true love?!
“You are now my fiancé,” Brandon captioned his Instagram post on Friday, November 29. “So much has changed in our lives but the one thing that has always remained constant, is our love. In fact, it’s grown stronger with every obstacle we’ve faced…Everyday, you challenge me to be a better partner, son, brother, friend, and overall human being. You are the brightest part of my day. You are my best friend. You are the love of my life. You are my soul mate. You are my better half. And I would not be the man I am today without your influence. As we embark on this new journey towards marriage, I promise to always protect you, to always love you, to always cherish you, to always put your needs before mine, to never go to bed upset, and to always tell you ‘I love you’.”
View this post on Instagram
Well, my love. Here we are. We made it. We are engaged. You are now my fiancé. Wow…It’s still so fresh that the words don’t even seem real leaving my mouth. All I can think about is how much we have overcome (as a union) to make it this far. So much has changed in our lives but the one thing that has always remained constant, is our love. In fact, it’s grown stronger with every obstacle we’ve faced. Watching you develop from that 17 year old girl I first met into this full fledged woman (who makes the ground shake with every step you take) has been the most inspiring thing to watch unfold. Everyday, you challenge me to be a better partner, son, brother, friend, and overall human being. You are the brightest part of my day. You are my best friend. You are the love of my life. You are my soul mate. You are my better half. And I would not be the man I am today without your influence. As we embark on this new journey towards marriage, I promise to always protect you, to always love you, to always cherish you, to always put your needs before mine, to never go to bed upset, and to always tell you “I love you” (no matter how many times I’ve already in one day). To everyone reading this. I’m here to tell you that love is a daily choice. It is by no means an obligation. It requires constant attention, sacrifice and lots of patience. It requires you staying up with your partner to fix things (even though it’s 2am and all you want to do is sleep). It requires setting aside the time for a weekly date night simply to reconnect after a long week of being pulled in a million different directions. It requires putting your own selfish needs aside for the betterment of the relationship. At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that you and your partner are on the same team. Love is so beautiful and I’m so glad I get to experience it with you @jazmingarcia. I can’t tell you what tomorrow holds, but if it’s anything similar to the happiness that you’ve made me feel since we’ve been together, count me in. Here’s to the here and now. Here’s to us. Here’s to forever. (Until I’m old and gray and you have to wipe my booty) Love, Your man
Jazmin also took to Instagram and posted a collection of different photos.
“Almost a decade of knowing one another,” she wrote. “It’s always been you. It will always be you. I will always choose you. Yes today and yes everyday.”
View this post on Instagram
Heard about you since I was 15 from my best friends mom. Met you at 17. Went on our first date and built a friendship intertwined in a million feelings of love and adoration until 21 when we took the leap. Here we are at 25. Almost a decade of knowing one another. It’s always been you. It will always be you. I will always choose you. Yes today and yes everyday. XOXO Jaz
As fans know, the couple has been together for four years and are always posting the sweetest, PDA-filled pictures to social media. Although neither one has shared any details about their upcoming wedding just yet, there’s no doubt that it’s going to be oh-so-romantic!
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.