It’s the end of an era for Bailee Madison and her sister, Kaitlin Vilasuso. On Tuesday, November 26, the actress took to Instagram and announced that after a year, their sister-focused podcast, Just Between Us, has come to an end.

“Yesterday we released our final [Just Between Us] episode. [Kaitlin] & I had no idea what to expect when we decided to go on this year journey with [Podcast One] (Thank you guys!!), but boy can we both agree now that it couldn’t have been more special or memorable,” the 20-year-old wrote. “Thank you so much for welcoming our little show into your lives, sharing moments and stories with us, and for listening to us every week it has meant the world to Katie and I and let us just say… we are so excited for what’s ahead.”

For those who missed it, on November 27, 2018, the dynamic sister duo dropped their inaugural podcast about their close bond, despite being 13 years apart. Since then, Bailee and Kaitlin graced listeners with the best tips on how to navigate life’s ups and downs. They even invited some big Hollywood names — like Shay Mitchell, Olivia Sanabia, Meghan Trainor and Laura Marano — to join them on the mic.

The podcast may have given listeners some amazing advice, but it gave one fan the surprise of a lifetime. On January 8, 2019, Riverdale and One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray stopped by the podcast and in a totally touching moment, the trio surprised an 18-year-old three-time cancer survivor, named Alexandra Wilson. As it turned out, Alexandra found escape during her treatments by watching Chad on One Tree Hill and meeting him was one a huge dream of hers.

Now that the podcast is officially over, what’s next for these sisters? Well according to Bailee, something big is in the works.

“You’re the best podcast host and partner & this is just the beginning,” the actress wrote to her sister on Instagram. “We hope you’ll join us for whatever our next sister adventure is!!!!!!! We love you guys!!”

