ARMYs, unite! BTS leader RM is set to release his 2nd solo album amid his active enlistment in the South Korean military. The project titled Right Place, Wrong Person, is set to be released later this month! Keep reading for all the details on the K-pop star’s upcoming album.

When Does RM’s 2nd Album Come Out?

Right Place, Wrong Person will be released on May 24, and includes 11 new tracks from the Korean rapper.

The first pre-release track off the album is titled “Come Back to Me,” and will be released on May 10. The video was directed, produced and written by Lee Sung-jin, the critically acclaimed Korean-American director of Netflix’s 2023 series, Beef.

The agency introduced “Come Back to Me” as an indie-pop genre song that explores thoughts about right and wrong, the main theme of the album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

The album serves as RM’s first music drop since releasing his first full-length album Indigo in December 2023.

Is RM and BTS Enlisted in the Military?

RM’s project’s timing comes in the midst of RM and the rest of the BTS members’ active military enlistment. ICYMI, For context: in South Korea, it is mandatory for all able-bodied men born in the country to complete two years of military service before turning 28 years old.

BTS’ oldest member, Jin, was one of the the first K-pop stars to ever be offered an exemption of the law after he turned 28 in 2020. The South Korean government offered him a two-year delay for entering the army in recognition of BTS’s efforts in “enhancing Korea’s international image.”

While there have been many exemptions made for other South Korean athletes and performing artists who have opted out of their own military enlistment, BTS announced in October 2022 that they would be completing their two-year stint in the army regardless, ending a years-long debate in the country.

The first member to embark in military service was Jin, who enlisted on December 13, 2023. A few months later, J-Hope was the second BTS member to enlist in military service on April 18, 2023. Suga joined in September 2023, with RM, Jimin, Jung Kook and V enlisting in December 2023. All members are expect to return as a group sometime in 2025.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about RM’s upcoming 2nd album including tracklist, release date and more.

