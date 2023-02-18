How far he’s come! J-Hope (or Jung Ho-seok) has pretty much grown up in the spotlight since his 2013 debut with BTS, a.k.a. the biggest band in the world. Keep reading to see his transformation over the years.

BTS shocked fans around the world after announcing their hiatus in June 2022. The group’s members revealed the news during their BTS FIESTA livestream, while also explaining that they would take this time to focus on their own solo projects.

The K-pop sensations said they decided to take their time off from the group to pursue solo projects and learn “to be one” again. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan,” J-Hope said. “I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

The dancer and singer was the first to announce his solo projects, as his second album Jack In the Box was released in July 2022. On top of that, J-Hope was the first K-Pop star to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza later that month. Additionally, the BTS rapper collaborated with South Korean artist Crush in September 2022 with the single “Rush Hour,” and his documentary J-Hope in the Box detailing how he created his 2022 album will be released on Disney+ on February 17, 2023.

ICYMI, BTS announced that the group will complete mandatory military service in October 2022, with plans to come back together as a group “around 2025,” after all seven members complete their service.

The band’s oldest member, Jin, was the first member to enlist in December 2022. If all goes to plan, BTS members will most likely embark in the military from oldest to youngest: starting with Jin, then Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and finally, Jung Kook.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere,” BTS’ music label Big Hit wrote in a statement. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

