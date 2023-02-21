ARMY, it’s happening. After years of waiting, BTS member Jimin is officially releasing his solo debut album called FACE! Keep reading for everything we know,how—— including release date, tracklist and what Jimin has said about his new music.

When Does Jimins Album ‘FACE’ Come Out?

News of Jimin’s solo album was officially announced by BTS’ music label, Big Hit Entertainment, on February 21, 2023, via Twitter. FACE will be released on March 24.

Along with those details, a video of the album's logo was linked to the tweet which included rain drops falling into a pool of water as synth music played in the background. This was possibly a nod to Big Hit's old logo.

What Has Jimin Said About His New Music?

During a WeVerse stream just a few weeks before his album announcement, the K-pop star teased his upcoming music.

“I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March,” Jimin said, according to a translation from Soompi. “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

Jimin has kept many of the details about his solo music under wraps over the years, only letting fans know that he’s “working” on it. However, he did collaborate on a track with Big Bang’s Taeyang called “VIBE” in January 2023.

However, the BTS dancer did explain what it’s been like recording an album on his own for the first time in an interview with W Korea in January 2023.

“So many things are different,” he explained. “Since I am working alone, it makes me think a lot, which makes outcomes slower. When I work with the members, we talk about lots of things and clear them quickly. I think the problem is doing it for the first time. Since I am working on an album like this for the first time, ‘Can it be released like this?’ I am having lots of thoughts like that, which makes me modify more and do it over.”

Which BTS Members Have Solo Careers Now?

Jimin’s forthcoming album will make him the fourth BTS member to drop solo material since the biggest band in the world went on hiatus last year to complete their mandatory military service in South Korea. J-Hope was the first to release new music, with his album Jack In the Box dropping in July 2022, RM dropped the album Indigo in December 2022 and Jin released the single “The Astronaut” in October ahead of becoming the first member to enlist. Suga has released music over the years under the alias Agust D.

