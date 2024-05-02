A new era! JYP Entertainment just announced the formation of its newest boy group since Stray Kids in 2018. Titled NEXZ, the boy band’s name is an abbreviation for “next generation.” Keep reading for everything we know about the 7-member band, the group’s lineup and when they’re set to debut.

Who Are NEXZ?

The group was formed on the second season of an audition program titled Nizi (Rainbow) Project in 2023, which served as a collaboration between JYP and Japan’s biggest record label, Sony Music. Previously, the two companies created the all-Japanese girl group, NiziU, through the first season of the program in December 2020.

Consisting entirely of Japanese members — Tomoya, Yu, Haru, So Geon, Seita, Hyui and Yuki — NEXZ marks JYP’s first boy band introduction in nearly six years since the debut of Stray Kids.

In an official press release on May 1, JYP stated that company founder Park Jin-young chose NEXZ’s name to signify “members who will take responsibility for the next generation, showcasing music and performances to open a new era.”

When Will NEXZ Debut?

NEXZ is set to debut with the single “Ride the Vibe” on Monday, May 20.

The boy band released “Miracle” and its performance video on Monday before its official debut. The song was a mission for the audition show’s finalists.

Meet the Members of NEXZ: Ages, Hometowns

Tomoya, was born in Fukuoka, Japan, on January 19, 2006 (a Capricorn), and is the group’s leader. Prior to Nizi Project, he was a trainee at JYP for over two years.

Yu is the group’s oldest member, and was born on April 27, 2005 (Taurus), in Fukuoka, Japan.

Haru is the “dance leader” of NEXZ, and was born on January 23, 2006 (Aquarius), in Osaka, Japan. He was a JYP trainee for around six months prior to Nizi Project.

So Geun, was born on September 13, 2006 (Virgo), is pretty new to the industry — and only knew a few basic dancing techniques before Nizi Project.

Originally a model and trainee at JYP, Seita is another ’06 liner born on November 28 (Sagittarius), and was born in Saitama, Japan.

Hyui was born on May 11, 2007 (Taurus), in Wakayama, Japan. He was a dancer even prior to becoming a JYP trainee, and enjoys composing and producing music.

Maknae Yuki is also a ’07 liner, and was born in Hyogo, Japan on September 20 (Virgo).

