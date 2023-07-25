They can sing, dance, rap and write their own music! ICYMI, it’s super rare for K-pop group’s to produce their own music. Often, a band’s music company will hire multiple producers to work on a group’s sound, leaving K-pop artists with little say in their own music. Except for these bands! Keep reading to uncover all of the K-pop groups who write their own music.

One of the most celebrated songwriters in the K-pop world is, of course, BTS’ RM. The leader of the mega-group has written over 200 — yes, 200 — songs for his 7-member group.

Another beloved K-pop songwriter is (G)I-DLE‘s own leader, Soyeon, who pretty much writes every song that the five-member K-pop girl group releases. During an interview with MTV News in 2020, the K-pop star explained she never intended to become the group’s main songwriter, rather, she took over the job out of urgency.

“At first, I really didn’t know I’d be writing these songs,” she revealed. “But our debut was getting delayed because we didn’t have a song. So that’s when I thought, ‘I should write our song,’ and started writing a title track.” She continued, “Because I was a rapper, I’d only written lyrics and verses. I started putting on the beats and melody, then I took a MIDI class and stuff.” The Korean rapper explained that most of her inspiration for tracks come from her fellow members and their unique voices. For their debut song “Latata,” it was Minnie’s eerie yet beautiful tone that served as her inspiration. Not only is she a skilled songwriter and producer, but she also often uses her music as a platform to speak on societal issues. In their May 2023 comeback with “Allergy” and “Queencard” (which Soyeon wrote both of), the group comments on toxic beauty standards, plastic surgery and the harms of social media. Soyeon also revealed that the name of (G)I-DLE came to her when she was composing her solo song called, “Idle Song,” during an interview with The Star. However, the name received mixed reactions in South Korea and internationally, which led the band to rename themselves (G)I-DLE, but would still like to be referred to verbally as “I-dle.” Click through our gallery to uncover all of the K-pop stars who write their own music.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.