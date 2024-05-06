K, pop off! From all of Stray Kids to BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, so many K-pop idols were in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Keep reading to see photos of all the K-pop stars on fashion’s biggest night.

First, we must begin with Stray Kids, who became the first K-pop group to have all members walk the Met Gala at the 2024 red carpet. The boys made history at fashion’s biggest night, and dressed in suits of varying colors.

ICYMI, this year’s theme was “The Garden of Time.” The Met Gala, however, is also holding an exhibition called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” which is implemented into the theme.

“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of The Costume Institute, told Vogue. “One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.”

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth served as this year’s co-chairs to the 2024 event.

Prior to this year, two members of K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK had already attended the Met Gala. Rosé was the first member to do so, walking the iconic red carpet in 2021, with Jennie following her footsteps two years later.

At the 2023 Met Gala, Jennie shared the advice that Rose gave her before attending fashion’s biggest night.

“Rosie, she was here last year,” she explained at the event. “She told me, ‘Just have fun,’ so that’s the plan for today.”

BLACKPINK debuted as a group under YG Entertainment with hit songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle” in August 2016, quickly rising to the top as the most popular K-pop girl group in the industry.

As of December 2023, the four-piece K-pop act have split with YG Entertainment for all of their solo endeavors. However, they will continue activities as a group under the label.

“YG recently signed an extension contract for BLACKPINK’s group activities and agreed not to proceed with a separate additional contract for individual activities,” read a translated YG Entertainment statement per Billboard. “We will do our best to support BLACKPINK’s activities and will cheer for the individual activities of the members with a warm heart.”

Since then, Jennie has announced the creation of her own label, titled Odd Atelier, with Lisa announcing the news of her company, LLOUD, in 2024.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the K-pop stars who attended the 2024 Met Gala.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.