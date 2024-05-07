Stray Kids are going everywhere, all around the world! That’s right, the K-pop boy group will be embarking on a 40-city world tour, which was actually revealed by designer Tommy Hilfiger at the 2024 Met Gala — much to the members’ surprise. Keep scrolling to see the boys’ hilarious reaction, as well as everything we know about the 2024 tour.

ICYMI, Stray Kids made history at the 2024 event, as they became the first K-pop group to have all members walk the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 6. The 8-member band walked together in custom-made Tommy Hilfiger suits in varying colors of red, blue and white while the designer was not far behind.

“They are as modern as you can get. They are modern prep, and they are global superstars,” Tommy told Vogue alongside the members at the gala. “They are a K-Pop band from Korea and they’re embarking upon a 40-city tour, and they pack stadiums with 80 thousand people. And they have a wild fanbase all over the world.”

Following the designer’s remarks about the world tour, the boys — specifically leader Bang Chan and member Han — look very surprised (see below).

Stray Kids have a huge year ahead, as they’re set to play Lollapalooza in August and BST Hyde Park in London in July. They also have a new single, “Lose My Breath,” with Charlie Puth out on May 10.

“It’s our first time, stoked to be here,” Bang Chan said on the Met Gala carpet. “I personally really like everyone’s fits.”

The group includes two members with luxury brand ambassadorships, including Felix for Louis Vuitton and Hyunjin for Versace.

ICYMI, Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop group which includes leader Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and former member Woojin.

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with “Hellevator,” which the boys helped to produce and choreograph. Leader Bang Chan also produces nearly all of the music for the band under the musical production group 3RACHA, which also includes two different SKZ members, Changbin and Han. Formed in 2016, the trio released their first mixtape in 2017.

When Do Stray Kids Go on Tour In 2024?

So far, no further details regarding this “40-city” world tour have been revealed as of yet — but following Tommy’s spoiler, we’re sure the info will drop soon. Thanks, Tommy!

