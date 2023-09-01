Is Jung Kook on or off the market? The BTS singer is a certified heartthrob, so it’s no wonder why fans are always curious as to what his relationship status is! Keep reading for details on Jung Kook’s love life.

Is Jung Kook Single?

It’s unclear what Jung Kook’s relationship status is — as it’s unclear for most K-pop idols!

If you’re a K-pop fan, you know how difficult it is for idols to date. After a K-pop star is spotted with a possible romantic partner in public, rumors swirl on social media until the online hate becomes too intense that the stars have no choice but to reveal their romantic lives or release a statement. Many K-pop labels even have dating bans!

While Jung Kook has never had a public relationship, and probably won’t for the foreseeable future, the Korean singer has had a couple romance rumors throughout the years — although most of them didn’t hold a lot of weight.

Most recently, in September 2019, it was rumored that Jung Kook was seeing Lee Mi-joo, a tattoo artist who worked at a parlor that he visited that year. In response to the rumors, Big Hit Entertainment released a statement saying that Jung Kook and Lee Mi-joo were just friends.

“During his visit to Geojedo, he realized his circle of tattooist acquaintances was also visiting there, so he hung out with them,” the record label said. “We are sorry that his private life during his extended break had to be distorted like this.” Lee Mi-joo also gave a statement denying the rumors after she started receiving online hate.

Are Any Members of BTS Dating?

The group opened up about dating during their Rolling Stone June 2021 cover story, and whether they worry about their fans’ reactions to the prospect of them dating.

“The ARMY is a diverse group,” Suga said, referencing their fan base. “In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it’s dating or something else, they’re all individuals, and they will understand things differently.”

The only BTS member that has been involved in romance rumors with some weight is V, with BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

It all began after the two were supposedly spotted while driving in a car together on Jeju Island in South Korea. After the photos were released, Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

