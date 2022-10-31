Stranger Things is coming to an end soon and as much as fans are sad about the news, the cast might be even more upset! Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series, has spoken out about how “hard” it’s going to be following the fifth and final season. Keep reading to uncover everything she’s said.

Ahead of the season 4 premiere in May 2022 — with part 2 in July 2022 — Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer took to social media and shared a heartfelt note about the series, announcing that the series will end after season 5.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers wrote. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

During an appearance on Good Morning America in October 2022, Millie opened up about her thoughts on the show ending. “It’s gonna be hard, of course. It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard. But I’m never gonna not see them again, and I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can, and … it is just so much a part of my career and so formative, and I’ll always remember my experience with Stranger Things.”

Prior to the release of season 4, Millie made headlines for calling for more character deaths in an interview with The Wrap in May 2022. Millie told Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, that he wanted his character to die, to which Noah laughed and replied, “no,” before adding: “I mean I guess at the end.” Millie then said, “We’re all afraid of one of us dying,” and Noah continued: “One of us will die. Or more. They need to kill off some people. The cast is so big.”

Agreeing, Millie added: “I know. It’s way too big. Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. You need to start killing people off.” Noah then suggested: “They just need to have one massacre scene where they kill half the cast off.” Duffer Brothers … please don’t listen to Millie and Noah.

Scroll through our gallery for everything Millie has said about Stranger Things ending.

