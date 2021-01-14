Ever since Kiernan Shipka nabbed the starring role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the actress has been skyrocketed into the spotlight. Some fans only know the talented actress because she played Sabrina Spellman, but she actually got her start on Mad Men in 2007.

Having grown up in Hollywood, Kiernan has a lot of famous guy friends and has often been romantically linked to some of them. After joining Instagram, the blonde beauty started posting photos alongside Timothée Chalamet, which led to relationship rumors swirling between the two. Once she teamed up with Gavin Leatherwood to form the ultimate CAOS ship (#Nabrina forever), fans were also convinced that they were dating in real life. Both have since proved to be just friends, but who has Kiernan actually dated in the past?

Well, the Let it Snow star was actually rumored to be in a brief relationship with Charlie Oldman in 2019. More recently, Kiernan sparked romance speculation with Christian Coppola. When it comes to her dating life, the Netflix star keeps things under wraps — telling Refinery29 in February 2020 that she likes to keep her “romantic life mysterious” — but that doesn’t stop fans from doing some major digging!

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Kiernan’s love life.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.