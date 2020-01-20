Calling all Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans — this makeup line is for you! In celebration of the Netflix original series’ third season — which premieres on Friday, January 24 — NYX Cosmetics is dropping an exclusive, limited edition CAOS themed line.

On Tuesday, January 21, fans can get their hands on this witchy collection that includes a multi-use palette and three different lip duos. Retailing for $35, the Spellbook Palette will include 30 pigmented eyeshadow shades, two blushes and one highlighter.

Each lip duo retails for $12 and will include two of NYX’s Soft Matte Lip Creams in one dark and one light shade.

“NYX Professional Makeup is thrilled to be the first-ever cosmetics partner of Netflix. Not only will this palette introduce an elevated new formula to our audience, but it will unite makeup lovers and fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from all over the world,” Yann Joffredo, Global Brand President of NYX, told Seventeen. “With this limited-edition collection, both Netflix and NYX Professional Makeup are pushing the boundaries of fandom at the intersection of beauty and entertainment.”

That’s not all! NYX had all the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina makeup artists test this spellbinding collection and they are obsessed with it!

“Fans will love this collaboration because it is true to the show in regards to the shade names and colors, it was designed to be easy to use and create the looks you love from the show,” CAOS makeup artist Candice Stafford-Bridge said.

Gear up for the show’s sure-to-be intense third season by testing out some witchy looks with this collection. For those who missed it, season three is a continuation of season two and will follow Sabrina and ‘The Fright Club’(consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), as they attempt to free her boyfriend Nicholas Scratch from “eternal damnation.” The teenage witch must become ‘Queen’ and defeat the Prince of Hell.

