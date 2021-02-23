From Netflix to the music world! Gavin Leatherwood is gearing up to release his debut album months after saying goodbye to his role as Nick Scratch on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The actor first teased the record while chatting with the New York Post’s Page Six in January 2021. When asked about his current relationship status, Gavin explained that “my guitar is kind of [my] girlfriend,” adding, “I’ve just been playing a lot of music. Just working on this music album and she’s been my main love.”

Since then, he’s taken to social media with continuous updates throughout the recording process. After spending a bulk of the ongoing coronavirus quarantine in his native Oregon, Gavin took a trip to Los Angeles in late 2020 and early 2021 to perfect his first batch of tunes. On February 8, 2021, he shared an update via Instagram, revealing that the album is “almost DONE” and “it’s a very bittersweet feeling.”

“I’m VERY excited to share all these songs with you guys,” the musician added alongside a photo of the tracklist.

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Gavin’s debut album, including release date, song titles and more!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.