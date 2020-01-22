Ever since Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered in October 2018, fans have had one question on their minds., and that is — Are Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood dating in real life? The two stars’ play Sabrina Spellman and Nick Scratch in the Netflix show, and their characters are seriously couple goals. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, so have any feelings brewed between them when the cameras stop rolling?

Well, their social media posts have definitely fueled the speculation. These two are constantly sharing the cutest photos together, and every time they do, the internet goes into a frenzy. Just take this adorable selfie, for example.

Or this one!

Yeah, it’s clear that they’re definitely pretty close. But after some investigation, J-14 can confirm that these two are in fact not a couple IRL.

It turns out, Kiernan is speculated to be dating Christian Coppola. Rumors first started spreading that they were an item back in July 2019, after the blonde beauty and the budding director attended the Fendi Couture fashion show in Rome, Italy together. Afterwards, the actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with her rumored beau, which she captioned, “MY LOVE,” along with a heart and the kissing emoji.

But wait, there’s more. If that wasn’t enough proof, the 20-year-old also left some Instagram comments underneath the post, which had everyone convinced that they’re more than friends.

“I’m confused, are they dating?” one fan wrote in the comment section, to which Kiernan replied with the blowing a kiss emoji.

“Are y’all dating?” another one quipped, to which the blonde beauty again commented with the blowing kiss emoji. And when another fan wrote, “He is your boyfriend,” she added the fire emoji.

When Halloween rolled around, the rumored couple even donned matching devil outfits!

As for Gavin, he keeps his personal life on the down-low, and has never been publicly linked to anyone.

