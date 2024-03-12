Reneé Rapp doesn’t seem to be keeping her love life under wraps anymore! The “Pretty Girls” singer has wrapped up her Snow Hard Feelings tour, but caused some commotion after fans noticed how cozy she was on stage with her guitarist Towa Bird.

Towa, 24, and Reneé, 24, seemingly made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in 2024. The two originally posed solo, but joined together for a few photos. Inside the event, the rumored couple were spotted getting cozy while sipping on some espresso martinis.

The pair have known each other for quite awhile. Starting in September 2023, Towa was the opening act during the European and U.S. leg of Reneé’s latest tour. While speaking with Euphoria Magazine, the guitarist opened up about her experience touring with the songstress and the second opening act Alexander.

“I learned so much from them every day, in a real way,” she gushed in November 2023. “Reneé is so authentically herself. The persona doesn’t change… when she talks to me, she talks to me in the same way she addresses her fans.”

Many of their flirtatious interactions on tour have gone viral on TikTok — including a moment where the two looked like they were going to kiss. Despite the duo looking quite intimate, neither Towa nor Reneé have publicly confirmed or denied their relationship.

However, Reneé did confirm to the Hollywood Reporter that she was in a lesbian relationship, but didn’t reveal the name of her beau. “I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,’” she explained to the outlet in February 2024.

Outside of her tour, Reneé and Towa have performed on numerous different stages. The Broadway alum had Towa accompany her on stage as she performed her hit single “Tummy Hurts” on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November 2023.

