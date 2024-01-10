Lola Tung is a triple threat! The Summer I Turned Pretty actress is making her way from the big screen all the way to the big stage with a role in the popular Broadway show, Hadestown.

What Broadway Cast is Lola Tung Joining?

The talented 21-year-old will be joining the musical Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City. Lola is taking on the role as Eurydice, previously played by Solea Pfeiffer. This will also serve as her Broadway debut.

The cast of the musical is stacked with stars like Jordan Fisher, who plays Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White, who stars as Hermes, and Grammy- winner Ani DiFranco, who will take over the role of Persephone (just to name a few).

Hadestown is based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The musical follows a young girl, Eurydice, who is looking to escape poverty, while her lover, Orpheus, attempts to rescue her from the Underworld, a.k.a. Hadestown.

When Can We See Lola Tung on Broadway?

Expect to see Lola on stage starting Friday, February 9, 2024.

The young actress will star in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical for only six weeks. Her run will end on March 17, so get tickets beforehand if you can!

What Has Lola Tung Said About Joining ‘Hadestown’?

Lola released a statement on January 10, 2024 about the exciting news, recalling how she felt after watching the play for the first time.

“I saw Hadestown in February of 2020 and immediately fell in love with the show. I’d had dreams of being on Broadway since I performed in my middle school musicals, and after seeing Hadestown, I instantly added it to the little list of dream shows in my mind,” via Broadway News.

For Lola, another driving force behind joining the hit musical was the plot. “The storytelling is beautiful and unique, the music is unbelievably special and the show is just so moving.”

While the young actress hasn’t exactly revealed what we can expect from her performance, she did express to Entertainment Weekly what drew her to the character.

“Every character in the show is so special and unique,” she gushed. “Eurydice is someone who tends to keep to herself but has so much love in her heart, so it’s incredibly beautiful and moving to watch her journey. She is such a fun character, and someone who I was immediately drawn to.”

