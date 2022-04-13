You may know her as Allison from Pretty Little Liars, but Sasha Pieterse responds to ‘mom’ now! She welcomed her first child, Hendrix Wade Scheaffer, with husband Hudson Scheaffer on November 6, 2020.
The actress shared photos a week after the birth of her newborn son on Instagram, with the caption, “One week ago today our lives changed forever. After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall,” she wrote. “We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours.”
Sasha shared with People magazine that her pregnancy was “an absolute blessing,” since the young actress, 26, suffers from a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. “Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous,” she shared. “A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it’s been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves.”
The pregnancy even helped Sasha’s PCOS, she said: “My hormones have been balancing out, so it’s actually been a good thing [in that regard]. And I’m hoping that this will maybe even help in the future too,” she continued. “I’ve heard some really amazing stories about how pregnancy can actually help with symptoms of PCOS afterward, which would be amazing, but we’re taking it one step at a time and just thankful that we’re both healthy.”
Since giving birth to Hendrix, the Pretty Little Liars alum has shared adorable photos of her baby boy and husband. In a birthday post dedicated to her son, she wrote: “Our boy turned ONE yesterday! My greatest gift, my soulmate’s mini me, my joyful little man. Celebrating you is easy and our favorite thing to do. Here’s to a lifetime of loving you.”
So sweet! Scroll through our gallery of more sweet photos of Sasha’s pretty little baby!
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.