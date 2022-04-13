You may know her as Allison from Pretty Little Liars, but Sasha Pieterse responds to ‘mom’ now! She welcomed her first child, Hendrix Wade Scheaffer, with husband Hudson Scheaffer on November 6, 2020.

The actress shared photos a week after the birth of her newborn son on Instagram, with the caption, “One week ago today our lives changed forever. After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall,” she wrote. “We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours.”

Sasha shared with People magazine that her pregnancy was “an absolute blessing,” since the young actress, 26, suffers from a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. “Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous,” she shared. “A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it’s been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves.”