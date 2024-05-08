Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor was carrying extra bling at the 2024 Met Gala — potentially an engagement ring! The actress has been dating Cameron Fuller since 2023, but supporters of the star think the two are making wedding plans …

Keep reading to find out if the happy couple is engaged or just dating.

Is Phoebe Dynevor Enaged to Cameron Fuller?

The Netflix actress made quite a statement at the star-studded red carpet on May 6, 2024. Phoebe wore a diamond ring, which prompted fans to think that she’s ready to say “I do” soon.

According to reports, the speculation is more than just a rumor! E! News claimed that Phoebe and Cameron are engaged — quite a subtle way to announce nowadays.

When Did Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller Start Dating?

Phoebe, 29, and Cameron, 28, have kept their love life on the down low! The duo first sparked dating rumors early 2023 and have only been spotted a handful of times together.

In July 2023, the two made a rare appearance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Phoebe and Cameron were spotted chatting in the stands as they watched the matches.

Months later, Cameron — star of The Last Ship and Deltopia — stood alongside Phoebe at the 2024 BAFTAs in London.

Who Has Phoebe Dynevor Dated?

The Fair Play leading lady has been in quite a few relationships since her time in Hollywood. In 2014, Phoebe was romantically linked to Simon Merrill.

In 2017, she told the Daily Express about a trip they’d taken to Southeast Asia to visit his family. “Last year my boyfriend and I went around Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. It was amazing. He’s half Thai,” she revealed.

However, the couple called it quits sometime before spring 2017 — it’s unclear went down between the two.

Following her breakup, Phoebe was connected to British actor Sean Teale. He posted a selfie of the two in April 2017, which further fueled dating rumors.

It seems their romance was short lived since their last photo together was posted in August 2017.

This may come as a surprise, but Phoebe also dated comedian Pete Davidson! Rumors first spread in March 2021 after the two were photographed together on numerous occasions.

In April of that same year, Pete seemingly hinted at their romance on a Zoom call with college students. The former SNL star revealed in a Q&A with students at Marquette University that he’s currently with his “celebrity crush.”

The duo then made an appearance at Wimbledon in July, but according to E! News reports, they called it quits a month later.

“They had fun, but it wasn’t sustainable being so far apart,” an insider revealed to the outlet. “It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.