Maddie Ziegler may have gotten her start on Dance Moms, but the dancer is more than just a reality TV star.

Since starring in the hit Lifetime series, Maddie has gone on to act, model, dance professionally and so much more — which makes us wonder how much she’s made over the years?

What is Maddie Ziegler’s Net Worth?

Her transition from child to adult star couldn’t be anymore seamless and successful! Maddie has amassed $5 million since her time in the industry, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Has Maddie Ziegler Done After ‘Dance Moms’?

It’s important to remember that the dance prodigy was just 8 years old when she first joined the dance show. Maddie starred in Dance Moms from 2011 to 2016, and ultimately parted ways from the show due to mental health reasons.

“I had more stress at that age than I did once I left,” Maddie said to Cosmopolitan in June 2022. “I have dissociated so much from that time. I’ll see fans post scenes from Dance Moms and I’m like, ‘I literally don’t even remember that happening.’”

However, not all was bad! Her impressive talent caught the attention of Sia in 2014, which led her to star in the singer’s music video “Chandelier” — which now has over 2 billion views.

Aside from dancing, Maddie has taken an interest in acting. She appeared in shows like Drop Dead Diva, Pretty Little Liars, Austin & Ally and so much more.

The 21-year-old recently made her big screen debut in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story. After auditioning in Los Angeles, Maddie revealed she was given a callback and was asked to run some lines in front of the director.

“I go in and Steven Spielberg’s in the room and I’m just like, ‘Cool! Okay, so this is it. This is what’s happening … And then got a call a few months later. It was the craziest thing ever,” she told Collider in February 2022.

Her success in the acting world even landed her a few magazine covers — including with Teen Vogue! Maddie has also worked with other fashion brands and has since modeled for Ralph Lauren and Tiffany & Co.

It’s safe to say that she’s come a long way since her time on Dance Moms!

