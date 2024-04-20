If you haven’t read a Sarah J. Maas book, what are you doing? The popular romantasy author has most recently released the third book of Crescent City — and we’re crossing our fingers for a live-action adaptation. While no plans of a movie or TV adaption have been announced (yet!), we decided to break down which actors should play which characters in the CC universe.

Keep reading for our Crescent City fan casting, and let us know your reactions — or your own casting ideas — in the comments.

ICYMI, Crescent City follow a half-fae, half-mortal girl named Bryce Quinlan, who lives on the planet of Midgard.

Sarah revealed in a 2022 interview that she was “under contract for three Crescent City books” but hinted there may be a fourth installment in the works!

“I will say there are like four houses [in the books] so if each book is named after a house … we’ll see,” she teased. “It’s like that ACOTAR feeling where you know the first three books are Bryce and Hunt’s story — but then there a few characters walking by and we could just follow them through.”

Teasing of a possible Crescent City character to revolve around a fourth book, the writer said she has “an idea” in her head but is “waiting” to see before committing.

“But yes, Crescent City will go on,” she declared. “I have separation anxiety, obviously. ACOTAR was meant to be three books but now it’s ongoing. Throne of Glass is technically ended but … is it?”

Besides Crescent City, the romantasy author has written two other trending book series titled Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses, with the latter currently being worked as a live-action TV show for Hulu — although updates regarding the series have been sparse since its announcement in 2021.

In February 2024, TVLine reported that the the TV series is no longer in the works at Hulu — however, multiple other reports confirmed that “technically,” the show is still in development. Per Variety, it appears the show isn’t in “active development,” which isn’t very promising for fans.

Click through our gallery to uncover J-14's dream fan casting for the characters of Crescent City.

