Are you in a book slump after reading A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas? Don’t worry, you’re not the first reader this has happened to. Knowing your pain, J-14 has gathered a list of books that have all the ACOTAR vibes and can cure that romantasy book hangover.

Keep reading for all the best books to read if you love ACOTAR.

If you loved A Court of Thorns and Roses and haven’t read them already, you should definitely look into Sarah’s two other epic series: Throne of Glass and Crescent City. We recommend reading Throne of Glass first, as Sarah first started building the 8-book series when she was only 16 years old! Not only is the main character one of the best female protagonists in the romantasy genre, it has the most beautiful world-building we’ve ever read.

Crescent City is also an amazing fantastical and romantic series, but trust us when we say, you’re going to want to read it after reading Sarah’s previous series’ — and thank us later (also, don’t you dare look up spoilers).

Another romantasy book that has all of the ACOTAR vibes is, of course, Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. The viral BookTok series follows Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old who is forced by her general mother to enlist into Basgiath War College to become an elite dragon rider. There, she meets who is supposed to be her sworn enemy, Xaden Riorson — who quickly becomes much more than that.

The first novel of the Empyrean series dropped in May 2023, with Fourth Wing‘s sequel Iron Flame premiering in November 2023. The series will be a total of five books, the author confirmed in 2023.

“I love how it flows with the first one, and how they designed the series to go back and forth with each other,” Rebecca told TODAY.com in May 2023 of the two first Fourth Wing books. “The books are fully potted for five books. The whole series is plotted out and arced and all of that. And I think it really deals with the theme of history: Who’s allowed to tell our history, and what happens when only people in power are the ones who record our history.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the books you’ll absolutely devour if you loved ACOTAR.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.