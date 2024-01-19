Are you on BookTok yet? The TikTok algorithm has given us so many amazing books recommended to us literary nerds, from Fourth Wing to nearly all of Sarah J. Maas‘ novels and so much more. That being said, fans have noticed popular tropes within popular BookTok recommended series — whether it’s slow-burn, found family and the beloved enemies-to-lovers.

While some readers enjoy a good trope, others are not so popular within the literary world — and deserve trope jail. We decided to do a deep dive, pick out some of BookTok’s most popular literary tropes and ranked them from our favorite to least favorite. Keep reading for our ranking of popular book tropes.

Without a doubt, the most popular author on BookTok is Sarah J. Maas. The romantasy author has written three trending book series: Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses and Crescent City. The third book of Crescent City is set for release in January 2024, and may be her most anticipated title yet.

As for what to expect in the third book, Sarah teased some details during an interview with Marie Claire in 2023. “More thrills, more romance, and of course some appearances from some familiar faces we saw briefly at the end of House of Sky and Breath!”

The writer also spoke about what makes the romance genre so popular amongst readers.

“The promise of the happily ever after is a huge part of the appeal of romance for me,” she revealed. “Reading is a refuge from our real world. But in a romance story, no matter how bleak things seem, it’s reassuring to know that the characters you love will still find each other.”

Another popular romantasy book on BookTok is Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. The book follows Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old who is forced by her general mother to enlist into Basgiath War College to become an elite dragon rider. The author has opened up about the sudden popularity of her recent novels, as Fourth Wing‘s sequel, Iron Flame became one of the most sought-after books in 2023.

“This book has exploded in a way I never imagined. It’s been phenomenal, mind blowing and just so surreal,” she told the outlet. “(Fans) are so passionate and so talented — all of the videos and the comments. I’m really, really, really lucky.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of our favorite book tropes.

