Warning: spoilers ahead. Fourth Wing has become one of the biggest books of 2023, thanks to BookTok! Debuting in May 2023, the Empyrean series gained immense popularity on TikTok, subsequently skyrocketing the first novel on top of the New York Times Bestseller list. With its sequel Iron Flame dropping in November 2023, readers have been asking about book 3’s release date since author Rebecca Yarros revealed the fantasy series would be a total of five books.

Keep reading for everything we know about the third book in the Empyrean series.

When Does the Third ‘Fourth Wing’ Book Come Out?

Since the first two books of the Empyreans were both released in 2023, fans were hopeful that they wouldn’t have to wait long for the third book in the series. However, Yarros revealed that that won’t be the case this time around.

“We haven’t announced yet,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November 2023 of the third book’s release date. “I will tell you that the speed at which I wrote Fourth Wing, in between I wrote In the Likely Event, and then I wrote Iron Flame happened so quickly in the middle of touring, in the middle of everything, that it was really hard on my body.”

For those who don’t know, the fantasy author has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition in which she shares with her Fourth Wing heroine, Violet Sorrengail.

“I’m respecting my limitations and taking [things] a bit slower so that I can be healthy through all of it,” she revealed. “So it’s going to be a little bit slower. But I have a release date, I just can’t tell you yet.”

How Many Books Will There Be In the Empyrean Series?

Yarros revealed that the entire romantasy series was originally supposed to be three books — but quickly realized she would need five books to tell the tale while first writing Fourth Wing.

“Probably about 30,000 words in, I called my editor and I said, I think this is a five-book series,” she told Variety. “And that’s how we went from three to five. And then as I looked at what needed to be accomplished in this book in order to get to where we are at the end of Iron Flame, and to have brought in the additional characters and brought everything to this point, I knew that the defining end of Part One had to happen.”

Is There Going to Be a ‘Fourth Wing’ TV Show?

That’s right, Fourth Wing is going 3D. According to Variety, a Fourth Wing TV show is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.

Rebecca posted her excited over the upcoming adaptation via Instagram in October 2023.

“I’m so humbled and thrilled to announce that FOURTH WING has been optioned and is currently in development for a TV series by Amazon MGM Studios with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society producing,” she wrote. They’re an ABSOLUTELY incredible team, and I can’t wait to see their adaptation of Fourth Wing brought to life! I have all the faith in the world in them!⁠”

