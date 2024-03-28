It’s official, author Rebecca Yarros has finally confirmed the release date and title for the third Fourth Wing book! Titled Onyx Storm, the third novel in the Empyerean series will be here on January 21, 2025. That being said, Fourth Wing fans are going to be waiting for nearly a year to get their hands on the highly anticipated book — so we decided to make things a little easier on you. We made a list of our favorite romantasy books that have the same feel as Fourth Wing while we await Onyx Storm — so buckle up, hang on to your dragons and get reading.

ICYMI, Rebecca announced the title and release date of the third book via Good Morning America in March 2024.

“Good Morning America! I’m excited to finally announce that the third book in The Empyrean series will be released January 21, 2025,” she said in a statement. “I can’t tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title: Onyx Storm.”

“There will be politics, new adventures, old enemies and of course, dragons,” she added. “I can’t wait to share more details with you later.”

Since the first two books of the Empyreans were both released in 2023, fans were hopeful that they wouldn’t have to wait long for the third book in the series. However, Rebecca had previously revealed that that won’t be the case this time around.

“We haven’t announced yet,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November 2023 of the third book’s release date. “I will tell you that the speed at which I wrote Fourth Wing, in between I wrote In the Likely Event, and then I wrote Iron Flame happened so quickly in the middle of touring, in the middle of everything, that it was really hard on my body.”

For those who don’t know, the fantasy author has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition in which she shares with her Fourth Wing heroine, Violet Sorrengail.

