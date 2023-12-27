BookTok has taken over the literary world — and we’re not mad about it! The TikTok algorithm has given us so many amazing books to enjoy, from Fourth Wing to nearly all of Sarah J. Maas‘ novels and so much more. One book genre that has reigned supreme on the video platform, though, is without a doubt “romantasy,” a.k.a. romantic fantasy. So, which romantasy reads should spark your journey into the trending genre?

Keep reading to uncover some of our fav romantasies that are popular on BookTok.

One romantasy book we just can’t shut up about (nor can TikTok) is Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. The book follows Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old who is forced by her general mother to enlist into Basgiath War College to become an elite dragon rider. There, she meets who is supposed to be her sworn enemy, Xaden Riorson — who quickly becomes much more than that.

The first novel of the Empyrean series dropped in May 2023, with Fourth Wing‘s sequel Iron Flame premiering in November 2023. The series will be a total of five books, Yarros confirmed in 2023.

“I love how it flows with the first one, and how they designed the series to go back and forth with each other,” Yarros told TODAY.com in May 2023 of the two first Fourth Wing books. “The books are fully potted for five books. The whole series is plotted out and arced and all of that. And I think it really deals with the theme of history: Who’s allowed to tell our history, and what happens when only people in power are the ones who record our history.”

The author also spoke about the stunning popularity of her recent novels, as Iron Flame became one of the most sought-after books in 2023.

“This book has exploded in a way I never imagined. It’s been phenomenal, mind blowing and just so surreal,” she told the outlet. “(Fans) are so passionate and so talented — all of the videos and the comments. I’m really, really, really lucky. And especially because Violet has chronic illness — she has Ehlers Danlos, which is a condition I have. It’s been really amazing to see readers reach out and say that it’s touched them, especially those of us who have EDS, to be able to see a heroine like us with chronic illness.”

