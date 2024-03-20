A Court of Thorns and Roses has quickly become one of — if not, the — most popular books on BookTok. The romantasy series was written by author Sarah J. Maas, who announced a live-action adaptation of the beloved books with Hulu back in 2021. While the fate of that specific show remains unclear, we took it upon ourselves to create our own dream cast of who we think should play who.

Keep reading for our ACOTAR fan casting, and let us know your reactions — or your own casting ideas — in the comments below.

Hulu first revealed the news of their adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses in March 2021, with author Sarah J. Maas acting as the show’s co-showrunner and cowriter, along with cowriter Ron D. Moore, who is best known as the creator of another romantic fantasy series-turned-TV show, Outlander.

At the time, Sarah took to Instagram to confirm that the pilot was in the works. “I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron,” she wrote in the post, calling Ron one of her “creative idols.”

President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich, discussed the series at the Television Critics Association press tour in January 2022. “The books are a great roadmap for what I think will be a very successful series,” he said. “I haven’t read the material yet, although I’m very aware of a lot of the conversations going on with the show … Ron is truly one of the visionaries of that genre.”

In February 2024, TVLine reported that the the TV series is no longer in the works at Hulu — however, multiple other reports confirmed that “technically,” the show is still in development. Per Variety, it appears the show isn’t in “active development,” which isn’t very promising for fans.

Since then, Sarah sparked collaboration rumors with Margot Robbie, who is just coming off the success of producing and starring in Barbie, after the pair were spotted getting coffee together in New York City in March 2024.

It’s unclear if the two were just meeting up (as Margot has revealed she’s a massive fantasy fan), or if they have any plans in the works in regards to a live-action adaption. Either way, we’re obsessed with this random yet much needed combo.

Click through our gallery to uncover J-14‘s dream fan casting for the characters of ACOTAR.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.