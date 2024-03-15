Fourth Wing is going from the page to the screen soon, and we can’t wait to see our favorite literary characters come to life. That being said, we at J-14 took it upon ourselves to come up with our own dream casting of the book’s characters — and we’re dying to know your thoughts. Keep reading for our Fourth Wing fan casting, and let us know your reactions — or your own casting ideas — in the comments.

ICYMI, Fourth Wing is a fantasy romance book written by Rebecca Yarros, which was originally released in May 2023. Set for a total of five books, the second book in the series, Iron Flame, was released in November 2023 — and since its creation, the novels have gone super viral on social media, especially TikTok.

On top of that, a Fourth Wing TV show is officially in the works by Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society. Outlier has acquired the rights to not only Fourth Wing, but its four remaining planned books in the Fourth Wing-universe, also titled The Empyrean book series.

Rebecca will also be acting as a non-writing executive producer on the show.

Per the official logline for the Fourth Wing TV series, “Enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College where there is only one rule: Graduate or Die. Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail expected to live a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general― her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. If the fire-breathing beasts don’t kill her, one of her fellow riders just might. Suspense, action, romance, and dragons blend together in a propulsive fantasy adventure from NYT bestselling author Rebecca Yarros.”

Rebecca posted her excited over the upcoming adaptation via Instagram in October 2023.

“I’m so humbled and thrilled to announce that FOURTH WING has been optioned and is currently in development for a TV series by Amazon MGM Studios with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society producing,” she wrote. They’re an ABSOLUTELY incredible team, and I can’t wait to see their adaptation of Fourth Wing brought to life! I have all the faith in the world in them!⁠”

⁠She added, “And OMMMMG, I get to executive produce, too! Words can’t portray just how excited I am and how grateful to work with such amazing people!⁠”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover J-14's dream fan casting for the characters of Fourth Wing.

