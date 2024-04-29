If BookTok is your main source for reading recommendations, then you probably ask yourself this quite often: when does the next ACOTAR book come out? And which character is it going to follow?! Sarah J. Maas, seriously — we need answers.

Keep reading for everything the romantasy author has said about her next ACOTAR book.

ICYMI, A Court of Thorns and Roses, known by its acronym ACOTAR, is a romantic fantasy book series that follows a human named Feyre, who is thrust into a world of fae and magic. Sarah also has written two other romantasy series; including her debut series Throne of Glass, and her most recent, Crescent City.

When Sarah’s publishers at Bloomsbury announced the third Crescent City book, titled House of Flame and Shadow, in 2023, they also revealed that the author signed a new four-book deal in addition to three others she already had under contract. That means we have seven books from Sarah coming to us in the next few years.

The next book she plans to publish after House of Flame and Shadow will be set in the A Court of Thorns and Roses, a.k.a. ACOTAR, universe, she told TODAY in January 2024.

“I’m very, very excited about that one,” the writer said at the time. “I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them.”

Sarah has yet to confirm which character of the ACOTAR universe the book will follow, as she’s known to switch up the main character’s of her books.

ACOTAR currently has five books in its series: A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015), A Court of Mist and Fury (2016), A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017), A Court of Frost and Starlight (2018) and A Court of Silver Flames (2021).

As the last book A Court of Silver Flames followed Feyre’s sister Nesta, fans have been theorizing who the next book could potentially follow — with guesses spanning from Feyre’s other sister Elain, to Rhysand’s right hand shadow man Azriel, and so much Mor (see what what we did there).

Since ACOTAR 6 news, there have also been (TikTok) reports that Sarah said there would be a “betrayal” in the upcoming book — however, this writer couldn’t find the source to this claim. That being said, we would like Sarah to expand on what the heck Mor’s “power of truth” means (not that we think she’s the traitor… yet).

Scroll through our gallery for more details on ACOTAR 6 and some of our fav fan theories!

