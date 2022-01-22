She’s growing up on screen! Lizzy Greene got her start as Dawn Harper on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, but now, she’s making headlines as Sophie Dixon on ABC’s A Million Little Things.

“Work hard and follow your dreams,” the actress told Seventeen in September 2017 about breaking into the entertainment industry. “I work nine-and-a-half hours a day, five days a week; it’s a lot of hard work and sacrifices, but in the end, it all comes out to be worth it. If you want to get a head-start into the entertainment business, get into a performing arts school or start performing in a theater because that’s one of the main places that agents and managers look for talent.”

Lizzy made her Nickelodeon debut in September 2014 and played the role of Dawn until the show came to an end in August 2018 after four seasons.

“I started theater when I was in second grade and I really just wanted to be on Broadway,” she told Bode Magazine in February 2021. “I did shows with our little theater group in Dallas and found a family of people who all shared the same interests I did. One thing led to another and I was swept up into a Nickelodeon show, then onto ABC, and the rest is yet to come!”

When it came to transitioning out of her Nickelodeon days, Lizzy told the publication that it was “timely, but also quite difficult.”

“The first few months I was on [A Million Little Things] was really learning how to act all over again, as it was not only a single cam, but also with a lot more serious subject matter,” the Texas native explained at the time. “I learned so much from my costars — and I describe it as like going to acting class every day. Most of my crew mates have done this for so long and it really shows through their craft.”

Over the years, Lizzy has gushed over her role on the ABC series, even calling it “one of the best experiences of my life,” during an August 2019 interview. Even though she’s loving her life in the present, the actress can’t help but look forward to the future. She has big dreams for all aspects of the film industry while even looking to dip a toe into her “passion” for fashion.

“This industry is great because there isn’t a bottle cap on creativity,” she told Bode in the same interview. “I definitely see a portion of my career being focused on producing and film-making, as I have a few film ideas and remakes in mind at the moment.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Lizzy’s complete transformation over the years.

