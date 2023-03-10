Mace Coronel has been in the spotlight since playing Dicky Harper on the Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn, a series which ran from 2014 to 2018. Now, the former child actor plays Jay Kelso in Netflix’s That ’90 Show, the son of That ’70s Show characters Michael Kelso (played by Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis). As he plays the son of an iconic heartthrob, fans are dying to know if the Nickelodeon alum is single himself.

Who Is Mace Coronel?

The young actor, 18, is most well-known for his role in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn and That ’90s Show, but he’s also starred in mini-series Colin in Black & White, Wireless, Zoe Valentine, and a short film called Pocket.

“When I was 14, my talented friends Mishka Kornai and Zach Wechter, also cast me as the lead in their coming-of-age movie Pocket, where I was not only the actor but by way of the story, was also the cameraman,” he explained in an interview with Behind the Blinds.

Additionally, Mace described his ’90s Show character Jay as “a film buff, aspiring screenplay writer, and martial artist.”

“I would say that my dream of becoming an artist started at a young age,” he told Boys by Girls in 2021. “I grew up around so many different genres of movies, music, and media. My family have a fine taste and appreciation for art – my parents even once had a record label and were heavily involved with the culture of music. Having that older influence in my life played a big part in me wanting to chase my dreams at a young age.”

Who Is Mace Coronel Dating?

The Netflix star is extremely private when it comes to his personal life, so it’s unlikely we will ever know his relationship status.

“I didn’t grow up in the public eye, my profession was viewed publicly, and to be frank, no one knows me and most likely never will, because getting to know oneself is a lifelong journey,” he told Behind the Blinds.

“I do not put an emphasis on social media,” Mace continued. “People only share what they want you to see. As far as anything I feel inspired to say or share with the world will be said.” Got it.

