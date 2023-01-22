That ’90s Show, Netflix’s That 70s Show spinoff series, introduces a young cast playing the new kids of Point Place, Wisconsin. Up-and-coming actress Callie Haverda is set to star as Leia Foreman, who decides to live with her grandparents Red and Kitty for the entire summer. While she’s there, the teenager meets her own group of five friends — Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay (Mace Coronel), Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos). Keep reading to see how old these teens actually are.

Callie, 15, will play Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti’s (Laura Prepon) daughter in That ’90s Show. Prior to booking Leia Foreman, the young star has landed roles in a few acting projects such as Shut Eye, The Lost Husband and The Adventures of Pepper and Paula, however, she’s mostly made a name for herself with her work in commercials.

“My first commercial was at around 6 years old, and soon after I worked on The Adventures of Pepper and Paula,” she told Texas Lifestyle Magazine in October 2020. “I actually wasn’t allowed to act until I was old enough to decide for myself this was what I really wanted to do. After working for the first time, I just fell in love with the whole experience, and knew I couldn’t stop!”

The Netflix actress wrote on Instagram following her casting announcement back in February 2022. “HELLO WISCONSIN!” she captioned her post. In her own post, Ashley added, “HELLO WISCONSIN!! Feeling so fortunate right now. I can’t wait.”

Most of the original That ’70s Show cast will be reprising their roles in some capacity for the spinoff: including Topher as Eric Foreman, Laura as Donna Pinciotti, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart.

“It was a gift,” Topher said of filming with his old cast members in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work with them … it was great.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how old the younger cast of That ’90s Show is IRL.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.