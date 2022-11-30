Good night, Wisconsin! That ’70s Show‘s spinoff That ’90s Show is almost here and we can’t wait! The upcoming Netflix original series will star Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) reprising their roles from the original series, which aired on FOX from 1998 to 2006. But will any other That ’70s Show cast members be making an appearance? Keep reading for everything the OG cast have said about That ’90s Show.

Two original cast members who will also be making an appearance in That ’90s Show are Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burhart), who have now been married for more than five years. “Mila and I were contemplating it,” Ashton said when referencing his decision to participate in the new series in an interview with Variety. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

‘Ashton and Mila are set for guest roles in the upcoming spinoff, which revolves around Eric (played by Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), who is staying with her grandparents for the summer. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty, while the show follows a new generation of Point Place kids, played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

“It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal,” Ashton said of the new series, which was created by That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, as well as their daughter Lindsey Turner.

Other original That ’70s Show actors set to make a guest appearance are Topher (Eric), Laura (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) Tommy Chong (Leo).

“It was a gift,” Topher said of filming with his old cast members in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work with them … it was great.”

