Super supportive! Lilimar loves catching up with her former costars and watching their latest projects. The Nickelodeon actress caught up with J-14 exclusively to spill the tea on her new series Cleopatra in Space, but she also gushed over fellow Knight Squad alum Owen Joyner‘s role on Julie and the Phantoms. Lilimar also revealed what she thinks her Knight Squad character, Sage, would be up to now! Be sure to watch the video above, and check out Cleopatra in Space on Peacock.

